Ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine Testifies at Impeachment Hearing

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...
Lithuania's president has pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage, in a gesture that Moscow said it will respond ...
CAPITOL HILL - The ousted former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is set to testify Friday at the U.S. House of ...
Paris [France], Nov 15 (ANI): France has lost USD 2.75 billion over the yellow vest protests, which started exactly a ...
Washington D. C. [US], Nov 15 (ANI): An Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced to 46 months in prison for ...
Vilnius [Lithuania], Nov 15 (ANI): Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russian nationals in a move that could ...
DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...
PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...
An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...
TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...