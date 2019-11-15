Lithuania Pardons Russians Jailed For Spying

Lithuania's president has pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage, in a gesture that Moscow said it will respond to in kind.

Gitanas Nauseda on November 15 signed the decree to pardon Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergei Moiseyenko, who are serving prison terms for espionage in the Baltic state, an official statement published on the presidential website said.

Filipchenko and Moiseyenko, who were sentenced by Lithuanian courts in 2017, could be exchanged for two Lithuanian citizens, Yevgeny Mataitis and Aristidas Tamosaitis, convicted of spying in Russia in 2016, the Baltic News Service (BNS) said. The two were sentenced for allegedly sharing Russian military intelligence with Lithuania.

Nauseda's decree said the Russians were pardoned in line with a new law on spy swaps.

The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on November 15 that Moscow will respond in kind, without offering any specifics.

'According to my information, it is reciprocal measures,' Sergei Naryshkin told Russian news agencies in response to a question about Moscow's reaction.

A Norwegian, Frode Berg, convicted of spying and jailed in Russia could also be part of the swap, BNS said, quoting senior officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Russia has said that it would soon consider a pardon request submitted by Berg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 6 that the Kremlin would review the request in line with normal procedures.

He did not give further details.

A Lithuanian court in 2017 sentenced Filipchenko, identified as an employee of Russia's FSB security service, to 10 years in prison for spying. Filipchenko was trying to recruit senior officials in the Baltic state.

Moiseyenko was sentenced to 10 years and six months after a Vilnius court ruled he recruited a Lithuanian officer who served at the country's Siauliai air base. Moiseyenko pleaded innocent.

Berg, a retired former inspector on the Norwegian-Russian border, was detained in Moscow in December 2017 by the Federal Security Service (FSB), and accused of seeking classified information relating to Russian nuclear submarines.

In April, the 63-year-old was found guilty and sentenced to 14 years in prison after a trial held behind closed doors in Moscow.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and TASS

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Republished with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036