Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
8
Mostly Cloudy in Warsaw

Europe

Section
British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Lithuania Pardons Russians Jailed For Spying

Lithuania's president has pardoned two Russians jailed by Vilnius for espionage, in a gesture that Moscow said it will respond ...

Ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine Testifies at Impeachment Hearing

CAPITOL HILL - The ousted former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine is set to testify Friday at the U.S. House of ...

Yellow Vest protests cost France USD 2.75 billion

Paris [France], Nov 15 (ANI): France has lost USD 2.75 billion over the yellow vest protests, which started exactly a ...

US jails Iranian businessman for violating sanctions

Washington D. C. [US], Nov 15 (ANI): An Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced to 46 months in prison for ...

Lithuanian President pardons two Russian spies

Vilnius [Lithuania], Nov 15 (ANI): Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russian nationals in a move that could ...

International

Section
Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Movie Review

Fox and His Friends (Faustrecht der Freiheit)