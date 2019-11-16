Bale says he gets more enjoyment from Wales than Real Madrid

Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.More Information
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Belgian Consulate in Mumbai organised an event with a myriad of exhilarating ...
Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 16 (ANI): A European think-tank has said that despite several restrictions and warnings by global watchdogs, the ...
Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is happy with his current form and said that he has 'made ...
Paris - Gareth Bale has risked fuelling the criticism of his commitment to Real Madrid by admitting on Friday he ...
London - Rafael Nadal was unable to crown his season with a first ATP Finals title but he ends it ...
SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...
DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...
PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...
An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...