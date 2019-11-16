Cruyff biography flawed on charity payments, Dutch court rules

Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.More Information
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...
The Hague - The author of a biography of Dutch football great Johan Cruyff was on Friday ordered by a ...
London - Liverpool fullback Joe Gomez's rollercoaster week, from the high of beating Manchester City last Sunday to being booed ...
Cape Town - Former Blue Bulls and Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan is now into his third season as ...
Demonstrators thronged the streets of the Algerian capital on Friday to renew their opposition to a presidential election they say ...
Cape Town - South African tennis stars Kevin Anderson and Lloyd Harris will square off in an exhibition match in ...
HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...
NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...
DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...
PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...