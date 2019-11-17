Sun, 17 Nov 2019

Fair in Warsaw

Europe

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Voting concludes in Sri Lanka presidential election

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 16 (ANI): Voting in Sri Lankan Presidential election concluded on Saturday. Except for a few incidents ...

'Frustrated' Van Rooyen eager to go low at Sun City

Sun City - Erik van Rooyen revealed his disappointment despite finishing under par following his third round at the Nedbank ...

Cruyff biography flawed on charity payments, Dutch court rules

The Hague - The author of a biography of Dutch football great Johan Cruyff was on Friday ordered by a ...

Liverpool star Gomez's difficult week ends on low note

London - Liverpool fullback Joe Gomez's rollercoaster week, from the high of beating Manchester City last Sunday to being booed ...

Munster coach Van Graan embracing learning experience

Cape Town - Former Blue Bulls and Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan is now into his third season as ...

International

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

