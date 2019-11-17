Sun, 17 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
11
Fair in Warsaw

Europe

Section
British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Ronaldo targets 100th goal, Euro 2020 berth and revenge

Lisbon - Cristiano Ronaldo travels to Luxembourg on Sunday with the objective of helping reigning champions Portugal qualify for Euro ...

Mancini's Italy visit 'wounded' Venice

Venice - Roberto Mancini's Italian national football team travelled to flood-hit Venice on Saturday, the morning after extending their winning ...

Lombard's dream inches closer as he leads at Sun City

Sun City - Zander Lombard is on the verge of achieving a goal of many South African pro golfers as ...

Car Bomb Kills at Least 18 in Syrian Town Held by Turkey

BEIRUT - A car bomb exploded Saturday in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters, killing at least ...

Voting concludes in Sri Lanka presidential election

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 16 (ANI): Voting in Sri Lankan Presidential election concluded on Saturday. Except for a few incidents ...

International

Section
Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

Movie Review

Baby Driver