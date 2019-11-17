Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych announces retirement from tennis

Sun, 17 Nov 2019

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Netherlands, Germany qualify for Euro 2020

Nyon [Switzerland], Nov 17 (ANI): The Netherlands and Germany have sealed their place for next year's Euro Cup after going ...

Belarus Votes Amid Apathy And Growing Pressure From Russia

MINSK -- Voters in Belarus go to the polls on November 17 in parliamentary elections with little question that candidates ...

Wales maintain Euro 2020 hunt with Azerbaijan win

Paris - Wales kept their hopes of reaching Euro 2020 alive on Saturday after beating Azerbaijan 2-0 and piling pressure ...

Tomas Berdych announces retirement from tennis

London - Tomas Berdych confirmed on Saturday at the ATP Finals in London that he was retiring 17 years after ...

International

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

