Sun, 17 Nov 2019

Shallow Fog in Warsaw

Europe

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Storm Adds To Misery At Migrant Camp Deemed ?Dangerous,? ?Inhumane?

A storm in Bosnia-Herzegovina has blasted through the improvised Vucjak camp for migrants trying to reach Western Europe, sending tents ...

Ulster edge Bath in Champions Cup opener as Clermont cruise

Paris - Former champions Ulster got off to a winning start in the Champions Cup with a 17-16 win at ...

Euro 2020 takes shape as Netherlands, Germany and Croatia qualify

Paris - The Netherlands, Germany and World Cup finalists Croatia expanded a list of big hitters to qualify for Euro ...

O'Shea resigns as Italy rugby coach

Milan - Conor O'Shea has resigned from his role as Italy head coach with immediate effect, the Italian rugby federation ...

Protests Grip Major Iran Cities Over Gas Prices; 1 Killed

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Protesters angered by Iran raising government-set gasoline prices by 50% blocked traffic in major cities ...

International

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

