Way paved for Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin

WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Thursday with preliminary proceedings, including House lawmakers who ...

17-year old Irish boy brutally murdered and dismembered

DUBLIN, Ireland - People across Ireland are in shock following confirmation that the human limbs, and other body parts that ...

EC President Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Dublin for talks

DUBLIN, Ireland - The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Dublin on her first ...

Iran will have nuclear bomb by end of 2020, warns Israel

JERUSALEM - Israel's army intelligence says Iran will have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end ...

Sofia Cautious On Reports Tying Soleimani To 2012 Bulgaria Bombing

SOFIA -- International media organizations have reported on ties between assassinated Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and a 2012 ...

Second Russian Prison Guard Sentenced In High-Profile Torture Case

The second of at least 17 Russian prison guards charged in a high-profile inmate torture case has been sentenced to ...

Jailed U.S. citizen who demonstrated against Egyptian coup is dead

CAIRO, Egypt - The death this week of Mustafa Kassem, an Egyptian-American imprisoned in Egypt after an unfair trial, underscores ...

How dealer and player swindled Maryland casino

BALTIMORE, Maryland - After just a few hours of playing baccarat at a Maryland casino in September 2017, Chenguang Ni ...

Lower expenses and low debt highlights of New Zealand financial report

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand government's books are in good shape with the accounts in surplus and expenses ...

U.S. government report concludes White House violated law

WASHINGTON, DC - On the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial a damning new government watchdog report has ...

Weinstein defense team renews push for new trial venue

NEW YORK, New York - American film producer Harvey Weinstein's defence team has asked for a change in the venue ...

