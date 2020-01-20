The Philadelphia Union continued to bolster their midfield ranks by acquiring Matej Oravec from DAC Dunajska Streda of the Slovak Super League, mlssoccer.com reported.

A native of Slovakia, Oravec has started 17 of his club team's 18 games this season. The 21-year old also was a regular with Slovakia's U-21 team.

Known for a high-pressing attack, the Union have undergone a transformation in the midfield. The team recently signed Jamiro Monteiro of the Netherlands to a designated player contract and brought aboard defensive midfielder Jose Andres Martinez from Venezuela.

--Field Level Media