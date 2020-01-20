Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.More Information
LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The commencement of the Blasphemy (Abolition of Offences and Related Matters) Act 2019 in Ireland has taken ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Thursday with preliminary proceedings, including House lawmakers who ...
London - European champions Saracens were facing the "end of an era" on Sunday after accepting their stunning relegation from ...
Liverpool - Liverpool stretched their commanding lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points and advantage over ...
Russia's Vladimir Putin is denying that he's planning to retain his grip on power when he relinquishes his country's presidency ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has recounted minute-by-minute details of the air raid that killed Iranian General Qasem ...
ABUJA, Nigeria - The Indian Mission in Nigeria on Sunday said that 20 seafarers who were kidnapped by pirates last ...
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Ireland's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor made a winning comeback in the Ultimate Fighting ...
LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...
More than one billion mammals, birds, and reptiles across eastern Australia are estimated to have been affected by the current ...
PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has reportedly been replaced. The NK News portal broke ...