Tue, 24 Mar 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
-3
Fair in Warsaw

Europe

Section
Russia sends eight teams of virologists to Italy to battle Covid-19

Eight medical teams will bring ventilation and other much needed equipment.On March 23, Russian military aircraft delivered eight teams of ...

Number of dead in Italy from virus approaching 5,500

ROME, Italy - Italy's world-topping toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 5,500 on Sunday after the Mediterranean country reported another ...

Covid-19: Italy halts production of non-essential goods and services

Rome [Italy], Mar 22 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday ordered the closure of all production activities relating ...

Russia to crack down on companies that sack workers during crisis

MOSCOW, Russia - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has warned Russia's companies to keep people employed and pay them their salaries ...

2,958 new Covid-19 cases reported in Germany in last 24 hours

BERLIN, Germany - Another fast-developing hot-spot for the globally circulating coronavirus Covid-19 is Germany, where the number of cases in ...

Russia sends military virologists to Italy to battle coronavirus

Eight medical teams will bring ventilation and other much needed equipment.On March 23, Russian military aircraft delivered eight teams of ...

International

Section
Russia sends eight teams of virologists to Italy to battle Covid-19

Eight medical teams will bring ventilation and other much needed equipment.On March 23, Russian military aircraft delivered eight teams of ...

Covid-19: Global pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating", the World Health Organisation warned on Monday, but said it was still possible ...

2020 Olympics facing postponement

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are being postponed, according to International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.Pound told USA Today on Monday ...

Covid-19 a political crisis for Australian prime minister

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a political crisis for Scott Morrison. He will survive for now, but as Dr Martin ...

U.S. inaction on pandemic no fault of President Trump, he says

WASHINGTON, DC - "No, I don't take responsibility at all," President Donald Trump declared, blaming his deadly, delayed response to ...

Number of dead in Italy from virus approaching 5,500

ROME, Italy - Italy's world-topping toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 5,500 on Sunday after the Mediterranean country reported another ...

Movie Review

Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad