Sun, 24 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
15
Light Rain in Warsaw

Europe

Section
Belgium at last seeing downward trend in coronavirus cases

A mask and a disinfectant hand sanitizer are seen at the Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)BRUSSELS, ...

Trump proposed G-7 summit next month being considered by world leaders

Leaders of the G-7 nations are considering U.S. President Donald Trump's idea of meeting for an in-person summit, perhaps next ...

Russian interest, influence waning in Syria

Russia's relationships with its client states have never been easy. Of course, managing client states is always a complicated exercise. ...

Bayern see off Frankfurt fightback to stay 4 points clear

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich resisted a second-half fightback by Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a 5-2 win behind closed doors ahead ...

BIG, Complexity win again at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe

BIG and Complexity Gaming will meet Sunday to decide the Group B winner at the DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe ...

Auxerre's 1996 Ligue 1 title winner Lepaul dies at 43

Former Ligue 1 title-winner Fabrice Lepaul has died from injuries he suffered in a car accident aged 43, announced Auxerre, ...

International

Section
How U.S. led the world in failure to prepare for pandemic

On March 20, just after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on March 11, the U.S. National ...

Eight inmates die during Guadalajara prison brawl

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Eight inmates died after a brawl broke out in the high-security Mexican prison from which infamous drug ...

Scapegoating of Pell gains emphasis after release of redacted reports

Summarising, Cardinal Pell has been made a scapegoat. Whether that was the intention of the Royal Commission, I cannot say. ...

Airliner on flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - ISLAMABAD - A passenger plane with at least 98 people on board crashed in a populated area ...

Coronavirus: how to beat anxiety when going back to work

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, people's anxiety levels shot up. Daily reports were coming in about the number ...

Belgium at last seeing downward trend in coronavirus cases

A mask and a disinfectant hand sanitizer are seen at the Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)BRUSSELS, ...

Movie Review

The Grand Budapest Hotel
Grand Budapest Hotel