Mon, 25 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
17
Fair in Warsaw

Europe

Section
Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Belgium at last seeing downward trend in coronavirus cases

A mask and a disinfectant hand sanitizer are seen at the Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)BRUSSELS, ...

Forgotten weapons: Russian pistol forbidden in the U.S.

This gun has enough firepower to pierce 30 layers of kevlar, which made it the weapon-of-choice for the Russian president's ...

US Marks Memorial Day as Coronavirus Toll Nears 100,000

Monday is Memorial Day in the United States - a day set aside to honor the hundreds of thousands of ...

Inter turn down Man United's swap deal involving Pogba

Inter Milan have reportedly rejected Manchester United's offer of a swap deal involving Paul Pogba and Milan Skriniar.Pogba has been ...

International

Section
Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Coronavirus hoses down end of Ramadan celebrations

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...

Hong Kong protesters hit with tear gas, water cannon

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon and pepper balls at separate groups totaling thousands of ...

Coronavirus to impact economies of smaller Caibbean countries

How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...

Trump back playing golf as U.S. returns to 'normal'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking ...

Movie Review

Human Capital