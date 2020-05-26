New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business group, India today announced that its latest smartwatch HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e has emerged as the bestselling smartwatch on the e-commerce portal, Flipkart. Buyers can also avail six months no cost EMI on Flipkart and Amazon.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display which is sharp and bright, and offers a great resolution. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is water-resistant up to 5ATM and is completely sweat proof. The watch can be taken for a swim or a shower by users without any worries.

The two-week 455 mAh battery ensures that no matter how long the user exercises, the GT 2e will outlast them. The Kirin A1 chip ensures high operation performance and incredibly low power consumption. The device is engineered to bring a scientific, yet sporty concept to consumers' everyday life.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is an all-in-one smartwatch for all fitness enthusiasts and for those who love to constantly explore new possibilities, at an attractive price point of Rs 11,990. With a two week battery life, users don't have to worry about constantly charging the smartwatch and they can enjoy its benefits for a longer time period.

With features such as stress monitoring and SpO2 level measuring, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is a constant health companion, and will help in ensuring that users have an active and healthy lifestyle throughout.

"We are elated to announce that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e has become the bestselling fitness smartwatch on Flipkart soon after its launch. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is a sporty yet stylish smartwatch, with 85 workout modes and a massive battery life of 2 weeks. We wish to see that customers purchase the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e and enjoy the many perks of the fitness smartwatch," said a HUAWEI Spokesperson, while commenting on the announcement.

"We are glad to have Huawei as our trusted partner and we firmly believe that Huawei always offers the best products to its customers. We are happy to witness that HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e has emerged as the bestselling smartwatch on Flipkart and hope to see more customers purchasing the smartwatch from our website," said a spokesperson from Flipkart India, while commenting on the development.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is priced at Rs 11,990 in India. It comes in Graphic Black, Mint Green, and Lava Red colour variants.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)