Tue, 26 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
12
Mostly Cloudy in Warsaw

Europe

Section
One of biggest heroes in Red Army in World War II was a woman

TASS, Sputnik 'Frau Black Death' - this is how the Nazis referred to Evdokiya Zavaliy. Wounded four times, concussed twice, ...

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

The first and ONLY female Soviet Marines platoon leader in WWII

History May 26 2020 Boris Egorov TASS, Sputnik 'Frau Black Death' - this is how the Nazis referred to Evdokiya ...

What was life like in Soviet Central Asia

History May 26 2020 Alexandra Guzeva TASS The Soviet Union consisted of 16 republics, each of which had a unique ...

Lowry admits he'll only play one event in Europe this year

Open champion Shane Lowry expects to spend the overwhelming majority of his time in the USA this year and said ...

International

Section
One of biggest heroes in Red Army in World War II was a woman

TASS, Sputnik 'Frau Black Death' - this is how the Nazis referred to Evdokiya Zavaliy. Wounded four times, concussed twice, ...

Unmasked riders banned from South Korean cabs, buses

SEOUL, South Korea - The South Korean government on Tuesday launched a 'no mask, no ride' policy on buses and ...

Israeli army turns on Palestinians praying at Al Aqsa Mosque

EAST JERUSALEM - Israeli police attacked worshipers performing Eid prayers outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, wounding several elderly Muslims, ...

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Coronavirus hoses down end of Ramadan celebrations

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...

Movie Review

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn