Europe

Greece-Turkey trade threatened by Turkey's move to convert monument

ATHENS, Greece - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war ...

Benetton family sells one fifth of its shares in Cellnex

MADRID, Spain - MADRID (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has brokered the sale of 3.40% of Cellnex Telecom shares on behalf ...

Full Cease-Fire Begins In Eastern Ukraine Conflict Area

A complete cease-fire has entered into force between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.The cease-fire went into effect ...

Russia-US talks on space security, arms control to start on Monday

Washington DC [USA], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia and the United States will start expert-level talks in Vienna on Monday to ...

Greek Businesses Move to Boycott Trade with Turkey over Hagia Sophia

ATHENS - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war of ...

Global Conflict Mediation Proves Elusive for Trump

WASHINGTON - Since President Donald Trump announced an America First approach on foreign policy in his inaugural address in January ...

Russia testing underwater nuclear drones

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike ...

As hurricane bears down on Hawaii Trump clears way for federal aid

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald on Friday declared that an emergency exists in Hawaii and ordered Federal assistance due ...

Trump pushing the limits of what he can do

President Donald Trump's recent reelection campaign advertisement is straight out of the plot of a horror movie. Just days after ...

Man stabbed to death in Dublin, six hour siege follows

DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been stabbed to death in Dublin culminating in a near-6 hour siege which ended ...

U.S. has established Hypersonics War Room

WASHINGTON, DC - Hypersonics and counter-hypersonics remain one of the U.S. Defense Department's highest technical modernization priorities, Ellen M. Lord, ...

