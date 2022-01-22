Sat, 22 Jan 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
-1
Mostly Cloudy in Warsaw

Europe

Section
Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Polish health minister confirms nation hit by fifth COVID-19 wave

WARSAW, Poland: Poland's minister of health announced on January 17 that the country was in the midst of a fifth ...

Pakistan eager to work on gas project, Imran assures Putin

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reassured Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday of Pakistan's resolve to work with Russia ...

At $534 million, Rome's Villa Aurora highest price ever at auction

ROME, Italy: Villa Aurora, a villa for sale in Rome with a starting price of $534 million, was expected to ...

During lockdown, free flowers handed out to mark Tulip Day

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands: As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopened after a COVID-19 lockdown, thousands of free bunches ...

International

Section
UK's Johnson announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON, England: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that since infections are leveling off in most parts of the ...

Slovenia, Taiwan to open representative offices, China condemns move

BEIJING, China: Slovenia's plans to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan have angered China, which accused Taiwan of ratcheting up diplomatic ...

Mexican journalists murdered while reporting on drugs, corruption

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: In a blow to the country's press corp, two Mexican journalists who had reported their country's slide ...

After becoming oldest living man, Spaniard dies at 112

LEON, Spain: Saturnino de la Fuente Garca, believed to be the world's oldest man, died on January 18 at age ...

Drones in Sweden reported over nuclear plants, palace

STOCKHOLM, Sweden: Sweden's security service is investigating drone sightings reported over key Swedish sites, including nuclear plants.Sightings were reported at ...

Water main break causes homes to be evacuated in Washington

BELLEVUE, Washington: Fire officials in Bellevue, Washington said two people escaped from a home that partially slid off its foundation ...

Movie Review

The BFG