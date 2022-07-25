Mon, 25 Jul 2022

Europe

Record breaking heat, along with wildfires, reaches Poland, Greece

ATHENS, Greece: As firefighters battled wildfires across the continent this week, the heat wave scorching Europe moved eastwards to Italy, ...

Ireland to resist EU plan to cut back gas use by 15%

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland is not expected to sign on to a European Commission proposal to reduce usage by 15 percent, ...

EU tells members to reduce gas use by 15% to ensure winter supplies

BRUSSELS, Belgium: After President Vladimir Putin warned that Russian gas and oil sent to Europe could be reduced further and ...

Ireland objects to EU proposal to tax streaming services like Netflix

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...

Inflation blamed for largest pay drop in UK in 20 years

LONDON, England: As surging food and energy prices are eating up a growing proportion of their wages, workers in the ...

Foreign minister Coveney praises Romanians working in Ireland

BUCHAREST, Romania: Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney has confirmed that Romanians are the third largest group working in the country, ...

International

Section
Short closing at Washington National Airport due to drone warning

WASHINGTON D.C.: Flights at Reagan Washington National Airport were suspended for some 13 minutes on July 21 following a drone ...

Indonesian court rules against legalizing medical marijuana

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's Constitutional Court has rejected a judicial review of the country's narcotics law, which could have potentially legalized ...

Americans try to stay cool during ongoing heat wave

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amidst the increasing likelihood of extreme weather, this week some 100 million Americans are under ...

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

